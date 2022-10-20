Hospitals are crowded with dengue patients



Accordingly, the city health administration recommended that medical examination and treatment facilities in the city strictly comply with the appointment of consultation in Decision No. 3705 of the Minister of Health.

At the same time, healthcare establishments should absolutely comply with the management and treatment stratification of dengue patients of the Department of Health and adhere to the principle of coordination for safe hospital transfer. Moreover, infirmaries should make sure that patients continue to receive timely emergency treatment.

When medical facilities receive a severe dengue patient in a critical and life-threatening condition, they must activate the red alert procedure for in-hospital or inter-hospital dengue patients to give timely treatment for patients.

The procedure for in-hospital or inter-hospital red alert for patients is activated when dengue patients stop breathing suddenly, their heart stops beating, and severe patients with respiratory failure; moreover, patients with severe dengue including shock, severe organ failure do not respond to intensive resuscitation treatment or exceed treatment capacity but cannot be safely transferred to hospital, a hospital also needs to adopt the red alert procedure.

The red alert procedure will be launched if patients with severe dengue have severe bleeding (usually massive gastrointestinal bleeding) in critical condition but do not respond to medical treatment and require urgent hemostatic intervention and patients will likely die if they are transferred to other hospitals whereas the receiving hospital can’t treat them.

On the same day, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City decided to establish a team of experts on dengue treatment in the city's health sector.

The expert group will update and supplement the treatment guidelines for dengue and gather their medical peers’ opinions about the treatment of dengue while waiting for the Ministry of Health’s update on the treatment guidelines for dengue.

Experts in the group will also participate in professional councils to analyze and learn from severe cases and deaths relating to dengue in addition to attending remote consultation and treatment of severe dengue patients and in the red alert process in case of emergency for severe dengue patients.

Red Alert Protocol (RAP) describes steps to grant and revoke access to a patient's electronic medical records during an emergency session to the involved treatment teams.







By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan