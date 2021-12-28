Health authority in HCMC denies rumor of Omicron patient detection

Fake certificate is beign going viral Vietnam Vien Dong Medical Company under FV Hospital on December 27 announced that the certificate confirming positive for Covid-19 by PCR technique spread on social media is fake.

Currently, the FV Hospital is only issuing a certificate of negative for Covid 19 by PCR technique but not a certificate of positive. Moreover, the Hospital FV has not had a test kit for the Omicron variant.



According to the HCM City Center for Disease Control, the RT-PCR test can’t confirm which variant patients have been infected with but must undergo a gene sequencing process.

Currently, only the Pasteur Institute in HCMC can perform the gene sequencing with Covid-19 patient samples.

According to the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, the city has not so far recorded any cases of Omicron variant. Therefore, it proposed people update and capture information from official sources do not share but not spread fabricated information affecting the city's epidemic prevention and control achievement.

By Tam Hien - Translated by Uyen Phuong