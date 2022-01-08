HCMC’s coronavirus alert level one, becoming green zone

On January 8, the People's Committee in Ho Chi Minh City announced the city’s level of Covid-19 epidemic according to Resolution 128 of the Government.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, Ho Chi Minh City’s coronavirus alert level has been level one for the first time and the city has become a green zone - a new normal.

Accordingly, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, this is the first time that the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City has reached level 1 and the city has become a green zone - a new normal.

Eighteen districts in HCMC achieve alert level one whereas districts 1, 10, Binh Thanh and Thu Duc city are at the epidemic alert level two.

Thus, Thu Duc city is the only locality whose coronavirus alert level has been increased from level one to level two meanwhile districts 4, 11 and Tan Phu reduced the epidemic alert level from level two to level one.

No district citywide has the epidemic alert level 3.

Out of a total of 312 wards and communes, 235 localities have been reaching coronavirus alert level one, 74 localities reaching level two and three localities reaching level three.

The epidemic level was assessed on three criteria including the number of new cases in the community, vaccine coverage , and the ability to care for people with Covid-19 in the community.

In the past week, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 3,244 new infection cases, continuing to decrease compared to the previous weeks.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Uyen Phuong