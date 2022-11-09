HCMC’s 1A Hospital marks 39th anniversary of its establishment

Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs in HCMC, Nguyen Hong Tay (R) offers a certificate of merit to the 1A Hospital.

The HCMC Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital was formerly the Center for Rehabilitation of Polio-Affected Children which had only 50 beds and was financed by Germany's Terre des Hommes.



In 2011, the center was developed into the 400-bed HCMC Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital. The 1A Hospital has become an important core in the national network of trauma and Orthopaedics. The hospital’s medical staff has been highly appreciated for its scientific research projects and improved techniques meeting the demand of patients, Doctor Do Trong Anh, director of the HCMC Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital said.

Individuals and collectives of the 1A Hospital receive certificates of merit.

The hospital offers examination, diagnosis, treatment, orthopedic surgery, trauma surgery and exercise rehabilitation for patients who are people credited with revolutionary service, social policy beneficiaries, disabled people, employees after critical incidents in the workplace and others.

On this occasion, the hospital received a certificate or merit from the Ministry of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs for its outstanding contribution to the fight against Covid-19 in 2021.

The medical facility also got many honorary titles, such as the Second and Third-class Labor Medals Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister over the past 39 years.





By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh