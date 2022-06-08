HCMC witnesses surge in dengue cases

A medical worker is providing treatment for a severe case of dengue (Photo: SGGP)



Worse, the southern metropolis has reported 209 severe cases, an increase of more than seven times compared to the same period in 2021 with 28 cases. From May 27 to June 2, the city had 1,504 cases, an increase of 329 cases ( or 28 percent ) compared to the average of four weeks ago. Dengue fever cases increased in both inpatients and outpatients. Luckily, no deaths have been recorded during this time.

Since the beginning of the year, seven people succumbed to the disease. The city recorded 111 new outbreaks in 79 wards and communes in 20 districts and Thu Duc City.

On the same day, the HCDC also announced malaria has been recognized to be eliminated from 2020 in Vietnam. The cases which have been lately recorded in the city are all from malaria-endemic areas in the country and abroad. The insect monitoring results have shown that no anopheles, the genus carries malaria parasites in the city.

The Department of Health of Binh Duong Province said that the number of dengue fever cases in the area increased rapidly in May with nearly 480 cases, double that of April 2022, bringing the total number of cases in the first 5 months of 2022 to more than 3,600 people. Up to now, Binh Duong has had 7 deaths from dengue fever.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan