HCMC urges people to book vaccination appointment through switchboard 8066



According to the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, 11,030,843 vaccine doses have been administered countrywide. Approximately 4,112,878 people have received two doses of vaccines. The percentage of people over 18 years old having one dose of vaccine is 95.97 and people getting two vaccine doses reaches 57.1 percent while 64 percent of people over 65 years old have got two shots of vaccine. The Vero Cell vaccine alone has been administered to 2,346,281 people.

So far, just dwellers over 18 years old in 14 out of 21 districts and Thu Duc City in the southern metropolis have been fully vaccinated. The remaining districts have only achieved the vaccination coverage rate of 94 percent, 95 percent or 97 percent.

Accordingly, administrations urged people over 18 years old to book their vaccination appointments via call center 8066 to prevent the spread of the disease.

Specifically, city dwellers who are 18 years old or older and not fully vaccinated should send text messages to the 8066 switchboards.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that organizations and individuals are banned from collecting fees for vaccination or taking advantage of vaccination to make profit under the government’s direction.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Uyen Phuong