HCMC to strictly check import, trading, purchase of Covid-19 test kits

Pursuant to the official letter, the Municipal People’s Committee assigned the HCMC Inspectorate to establish the inter-sector inspection teams to suddenly check the purchase, production, trading, import and usage of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits and RT-PCR ones at some units, enterprises in the city.At the same time, the HCMC Inspectorate will collaborate with relevant departments, units and agencies to strengthen the inspection of import, trading and usage of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits and RT-PCR test kits, aiming to ensure accuracy, objectivity, publicity and democracy.
The HCMC Department of Health required the public medical facilities to review the procurement procedures, quality, price and legal status following the law. Of which, the units will focus on reviewing the testing price and testing service price performed by companies and testing facilities, including Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits and RT-PCR testing to detect coronavirus; checking the drug, chemistry, biology products, medical equipment and supplies, processes and means serving for Covid-19 fight, ensuring right purpose, effectivities and saving.
In addition, the units under the HCMC Department of Health will focus on detecting and handling the corruption and wasting on purchasing, drugs bidding, medical equipment and supplies, means serving for SARS-CoV-2 fight, especially Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits and RT-PCR ones.
The HCMC Department of Public Security was assigned to check, verify the uploaded information related to purchasing and selling drugs for Covid-19 patient treatment, other medicines, medical equipment and supplies, means serving for Covid-19 fight without any origin via social media and other online platforms. The department will also strictly handle the violated cases to prevent the potentiality of crime on the economy and positions.
In addition, the HCMC Department of Customs was assigned to strengthen the checking of the origin of imported goods serving for the Covid-19 fight including drugs, chemical and biological products, test kits, medical equipment and supplies.
The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts are required to direct the local units, functional forces to strengthen the collaboration and control of drugs trading, medical equipment and supplies in the localities, and monitor the free vaccination of Covid-19 for all people.