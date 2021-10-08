HCMC to repay private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients gratis

In its document to the Department of Health and the Department of Finance, the city People Committee asked to repay nonpublic infirmaries which have provided medical treatment for Covid-19 patients . The surging number of Covid-19 patients is financially hurting HCMC private hospitals that are not allowed to charge money for treating the disease.

Specifically, the spendings on medical examination and treatment costs for patients at Covid-19 collection and treatment facilities are taken from the city state budget while the health insurance agency will cover costs of other disease treatment during Covid-19 treatment according to the regulations on medical examination and treatment.

The city will pay private medical facilities the costs of treating Covid-19 patients according to Circular 13/2019 and Circular 14/2019 of the Ministry of Health

Particularly for medical services that are not yet included in the price of medical examination and treatment services, payment shall be made according to the actual costs incurred but must ensure payment rates are equivalent to those performed by public medical facilities.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a document of the financial mechanism for public health facilities that participate in the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic or those facilities having unsecured financial resources due to the impact of the epidemic.

Specifically, employees at public medical establishments are entitled to salary payments, salary-based contributions and allowances as per the regulations as well as additional income under Resolution 03/ 2018 of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City.

Medical workers and employees who don’t enjoy additional income as per the city People's Council’s Resolution 03/ 2018 will be given a fixed amount of VND3.7 million monthly.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan