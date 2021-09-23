HCMC to establish Community-based Covid-19 Patient Care teams

The volunteer hands over a medicine bag to a Covid-19 patient treated at home in Phu Nhuan District. (Photo: SGGP)

The group will help the local medical facilities and mobile healthcare stations manage and care for F0 cases at home, implement Covid-19 antigen rapid test, give support in vaccination and distribution of medicines.



Every team has at least three members who will be responsible for monitoring 10-20 Covid-19 patients, including heads of the quarter or apartment building, medical staff of the local medical stations of ward, commune or town, and retired healthcare workers and volunteers.

Each unit will be equipped with thermometer, blood pressure monitor, oxygen saturation (SpO2), oxygen cylinders, mask oxygen with bag, Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits, personal protective equipment , a phone number that is available 24 hours a day.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh