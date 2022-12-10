HCMC to build more hospitals to become country’s health care center

Foreigners register to have medical checkup in a hospital in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)



Ho Chi Minh City decided to develop medical tourism and city authorities always clearly define that this is not an easy goal which requires a long-term strategy with synchronous and effective coordination.

Ho Chi Minh City is a locality with considerable potential for medical tourism development because prestigious specialized hospitals with modern facilities and advanced equipment are located in the southern metropolis.

Recently, 45-year-old American tourist Andrew went to Vietnam again for dental treatment. At the dental clinic at the Central Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Andrew said that the cost of dental examination and treatment in Vietnam is quite cheap with good quality and a dedicated team of doctors. He revealed that he often goes on business trips to Vietnam. He has had dental check-ups in the southern largest city several times. Every time he returned to the Southeast Asian country feeling dramatic changes with better and more modern services. Therefore, many other visitors not only from the US have visited the dental infirmary. He congratulated Vietnam has gradually built its brand in the medical field.

Australia's International Living magazine has announced Vietnam as one of the top three countries in Southeast Asia favored by Australians because of its low cost and high-quality dental services. Particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, the largest market share of medical tourism chosen by tourists is traditional medicine, dentistry and cosmetology.

As a result, the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Korean Speed Orthodontics Association belonging to Kyung Hee University in Korea inaugurated the Vietnam - Korea International Orthodontic Treatment Center. In addition, the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital collaborated with British Columbia University, and the Planet Smile for Kids Society (Canada) has built the first comprehensive cleft lip and palate treatment center in Vietnam.

From 2018 up to now, the hospital has received and treated more than 1,600 foreign patients despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital also opened an International Clinic which receives about 15,000 outpatient examinations and inpatient treatment of more than 1,000 foreigners each year. Many international travelers also decided to choose the hospital for the treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular, digestive, hepatobiliary, nervous, respiratory, cosmetic, and skincare.

The attraction of medical tourism services is also a turning point to affirm the brand of each hospital in the international arena.

A high-tech Treatment Department with spacious facilities and a team of high-quality medical human resources, and modern equipment and machinery was built to treat foreign guests, said Doctor Le Trung Chanh, Director of the city Central Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology. He disclosed that the hospital will coordinate with the Department of Health, the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, and travel agencies to promote and sell medical tours in accordance with tourists' travel schedules. According to MSc Tran Van Hung, Head of the Social Work Department of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, the international faculty was well invested. Patients are examined and consulted by a team of famous doctors who can speak foreign languages.

Many experts believe that, with the strong development of the health sector, if there is a methodical and strategic combination of the tourism industry, it will certainly be a lever to promote economic growth through the tourism–medicine model. For instance, there are 16 large general and specialized hospitals and more than 700 private medical service establishments, more than 400 pharmacies, herbal stores, and traditional medicines in District 5. This district also has many traditional cultural features, historical and cultural relics, and festivals all year round, so the potential for medical tourism exploitation is great.

Chairman of District 5 People's Committee Truong Minh Kieu shared that over the past time, the district has implemented many solutions to convert the district into a destination for medical tourism. The district has built the brand name Pu Dong medicine, traditional medicine, and herbal medicine, preserving the long-standing culture, and expanding attractions, and shopping areas to satisfy the needs of tourists.

In order for the development of the medical tourism industry to attract tourists from many countries, Ho Chi Minh City identifies the urgency of upgrading infrastructure and creating synchronization. The city is speeding up site clearance for the construction of hospitals such as Endocrinology, Cho Ray, and centers of the Ministry of Health as well as the expansion of the high-tech treatment area of Thong Nhat Hospital.

The city takes heed of land funds, appropriate mechanisms and policies to attract social investment for the construction of hospitals and specialized hospitals in gateway districts to reduce patient overload for the largest hospitals in the inner city. Last but not least, the city will upgrade and improve the operational efficiency of 115 Emergency Center.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan