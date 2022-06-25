HCMC strives for over 90 percent of population to get third Covid vaccine booster shot

The city People's Committee has just sent an urgent document to departments, agencies, and socio-political organizations in Ho Chi Minh City and the people's committee of Thu Duc City and districts on promoting the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Accordingly, the municipal People's Committee requested to continue implementing a communication campaign to mobilize people to inject the Covid-19 vaccine according to the Government document No. 2017/UBND-VX dated June 17, 2022, until the end of June 30. Local administrations in districts should drastically implement solutions to mobilize all people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The city People's Committee assigned the Board of Management of the HCMC Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (HEPZA), the Board of Management of Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Quang Trung Software Park Development Company, companies, and enterprises to continue increasing communication to encourage employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Administrations in districts, management boards in industrial parks, and export processing zones are required to continue to make a list of employees eligible for the injection of the second booster shots to coordinate with the people's committees of Thu Duc City and districts for the administration of the vaccine right at export processing zones, industrial parks, companies, factories.

In addition to publishing the list of fixed injection venues and mobile injection points, the Department of Health needs to publish the results of the Covid-19 vaccination in each district and Thu Duc City on the health sector’s portal.

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and authorities in districts should direct medical centers in the area to urgently receive the allocated vaccine for completion of the vaccination campaign, ensuring that over 90 percent of the population in the area get a third Covid-19 vaccine booster shot.

Moreover, those who are eligible for receiving the four shots following regulations will be inoculated as scheduled.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Uyen Phuong