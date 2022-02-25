HCMC strengthens measures on treatment for Covid-19 infectious children

According to the Municipal Department of Health, the city recorded the surges of Covid-19 infectious children. The main reasons are the in-person class attendance of children along with the Omicron variant dominating the new infectious cases in the city.

To ensure the safety for children, especially for those aged under 12 years without being vaccinated at the current time, the Municipal Department of Health required all of the public and private medical facilities in the city to promptly build plans and urgently implement measures on healthcare for and protection of children infected with Covid-19.Besides, the medical facilities are assigned to strengthen Covid-19 screening and testing including rapid antigen or RT-PCR tests when receiving children having symptoms of fever with or without respiratory symptoms to soon detect and treat for infectious cases.In case of detecting positive cases via testing, the medical facilities informed them to promptly contact the City Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and Children’s Hospital 2 for treatment.In addition, the medical facilities are assigned to promptly review, add more beds, medical equipment and supplies, medicines for receiving Covid-19 infectious children and perform training on Covid-19 treatment for children.The HCMC Department of Health assigned the Municipal Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and Children’s Hospital 2 to closely collaborate and implement the training sessions for treatment of Covid-19 infectious children at home (level 1), care and treatment for moderate Covid-19 infectious children (level 2), healthcare and treatment for severe and high-risk Covid-19 infectious children (level 3).Besides, they should prepare for vaccination for children aged five to 12 years.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong