HCMC strengthens measures against dengue fever before outbreak peak

On Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chaired a meeting to listen to reports featuring the situation and solutions against the dengue fever in the city in the context of the surge of infectious cases and deaths in Southern localities, including Ho Chi Minh City with the highest cases of infections and deaths.

Reporting at the meeting, Director of the Municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong informed that dengue fever is one of the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne diseases that increases sharply during the rainy season. Currently, D1 is the most common dengue virus strain. Dengue fever tends to increase remarkably in 2022.Of which, Ho Chi Minh City has the highest rate of infections and deaths among 20 Southern provinces and cities. Specifically, by June 9, the city recorded over 39,000 cases, increasing over 87 percent compared to the same period last year. Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi districts and District 12 reached the highest infectious cases.As of June 15, Ho Chi Minh City recorded nine deaths, an increase of seven cases compared to the same period in 2021 and an increase of six cases compared to the average incidence in the period 2015-2020, added Mr. Tang Chi Thuong.At the meeting, the city’s health sector assessed the rapid spread of dengue fever in the Southern provinces, including Ho Chi Minh City.Amid the current complicated development of dengue fever, the city Party chief required media agencies to push up propaganda works to residents on dengue fever prevention measures.The city health sector is required to advise and organize training sessions for medical systems at all levels, community health facilities, medical stations and hospitals to raise awareness and responsibility in disease prevention and treatment. Moreover, it is essential to strengthen instructions for residents to know how to detect and identify symptoms of dengue fever to promptly go to the hospital, minimize the risk of death from the disease; to well prepare plans, medical equipment and supplies, and drugs in response to the emergency cases.

