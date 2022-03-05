HCMC strengthens management on trade, usage of Covid-19 treatment drugs

Illustrative photo:SGGP
Accordingly, the divisions were required to strengthen the propaganda, guidance and popularization for clinics, drug-stores and people on purchasing, using drugs for Covid-19 treatment; promptly detect and prevent cases of trading counterfeit, unknown drugs, smuggled ones and drugs of doubtful quality, taking advantage of the pandemic to increase drugs price unreasonably.The medical facilities were also required to strictly comply with the regulations on prescription; and the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Quality Control of Food, Drug and Cosmetics was assigned to check marketed drugs quality, detect poor quality drugs or unknown ones to report to the Ministry of Health and the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health.
The Directorate of Municipal Department of Health will closely collaborate with relevant functional forces to strengthen the inspection and check to timely detect and prevent the trading of counterfeit, unknown drugs, smuggled ones and drugs of doubtful quality.
It is important to often perform inspections of listed prices, speculation and prevent taking advantage of the pandemic situation to increase drugs price unreasonably.
The drug stores in Ho Chi Minh City have to fully guide residents about drug use and strictly comply with regulations of trading and using Covid-19 treatment drugs.