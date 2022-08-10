HCMC strengthens inspection of alcoholic beverages businesses

People are admitted to Gia Dinh People's Hospital in HCMC due to industrial alcohol poisoning.

The facilities include importers, manufacturers, home producers of alcoholic beverages, and businesses selling and serving alcoholic drinks that customers have complained about on news agencies and social media platforms.



The Food Safety Management Board has also asked Thu Duc City and districts to strengthen inspection of businesses producing and selling alcoholic drinks, propagate the prevention and control of harmful effects of alcoholic beverages as well as strictly impose fines for violating food safety.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh