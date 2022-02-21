HCMC strengthens control of Covid-19 following rise of hospitalizations



Luckily, the number of Covid-19 severe cases is still decreasing and the coronavirus death toll is low. Therefore, the southern metropolis has strengthened control of Covid-19.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the health sector had predicted this before the city resumed production, learning, and social activities. Deputy Director of the city Department of Health Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that the Department of Health has requested people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City to develop a suitable plan for each epidemic alert level in their areas.

The Department of Health also required commune health stations and home care facilities to closely monitor the number of new cases and the number of infected people isolated at home. More than 90 percent of city dwellers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so most people with Covid-19 have no symptoms or mild symptoms.

Specifically, a mobile medical station with one doctor, 1-2 nurses is capable of taking care and managing 50-100 households with patients while the healthcare team in the community with only medical staff without doctors will monitor 10-20 households with Covid-19 patients.

In addition, the Department of Health will continue coordinating with the Department of Education and Training in implementing epidemic prevention activities in schools.

Furthermore, the Department will work with the Management Board of industrial parks and export processing zones in implementing epidemic prevention and control activities at production facilities, limiting disruption to production activities in the city.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control announced on Sunday that it has basically controlled a new cluster of Covid-19 cases at a monastery in Go Vap District.





By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong