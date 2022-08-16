HCMC stores sufficient Protamin sulfat

Accordingly, the Centre Médical International (CMI), Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, 115 People’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital No.1 and No.2, HCMC Children’s Hospital still have enough Protamin sulfat to serve heart surgeries.

CMI said that it has over 3,300 tubes to use in 3 months, and its supply is stable. HCMC Children’s Hospital also has more than 400 tubes to use in 1 year.

“Since Protamin sulfat is a rare drug, most hospitals actively devise a purchase plan for the medicine’s importers to make corresponding orders as regulated, ready to supply when needed”, emphasized Director Tang Chi Thuong.

By Thanh An – Translated by Huong Vuong