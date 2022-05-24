HCMC starts second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive for kids

A student of a primary school gets Covid-19 vaccine.

The program aims to protect kids who are living and studying in HCMC, coming on four weeks since their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, including children who received the first dose in other provinces and cities.



The plan also covers children who haven't been vaccinated yet in the first phase or delayed vaccination for three months after recovering from Covid-19.

As of May 21, the city inoculated 303,955 children, including 288,377 kids who received the first dose, and 15,578 others who got the second dose. Around 7,138 children were delayed to get vaccinated and 741 kids with health problems were required to enter hospitals to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh