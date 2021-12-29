HCMC, Southern localities in huge need of medical oxygen supply

In advance of November 2021, when the oxygen demand for industrial purposes tended to decrease, the production and supply enterprises can ensure the amount of oxygen for the medical sector. However, the economy has been reopening along with the oxygen demand for treatment has increased rapidly due to Covid-19 surges again, especially oxygen is mainly used for industrial purposes in the normalcy phase that caused a huge pressure for oxygen production and supply units.
Therefore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has worked with production and transportation companies such as Sovigaz, Messer and Thanhgas to coordinate the supply of liquid oxygen to the Southern medical facilities being in oxygen shortage.
Of which, the Industrial Gas and Welding Electrode Joint Stock Company (Sovigaz), which is a member of Vietnam National Chemical Group, has committed to ceasing all activities of supplying liquid oxygen to industrial purposes to serve for local medical sectors in the Southwest localities and Ho Chi Minh City with an output of 115 tons of liquid oxygen a day.
About 50 tons of liquid oxygen were yesterday transported from the Northern to Ho Chi Minh City to distribute to hospitals. The Ministry of Industry and Trade also suggested other businesses continue to share and give priority supply of oxygen for medical purposes to ensure the demand of 500 tons a day.
According to Head of the Vietnam Chemicals Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, the supply of oxygen to the Southern provinces is only a temporary solution. In the long term, the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and localities will support production units to soon establish and put oxygen factories into operation soon, helping the Southern medical facilities reduce the pressure of medical oxygen shortage as currently.
Of which, the Industrial Gas and Welding Electrode Joint Stock Company (Sovigaz), which is a member of Vietnam National Chemical Group, has committed to ceasing all activities of supplying liquid oxygen to industrial purposes to serve for local medical sectors in the Southwest localities and Ho Chi Minh City with an output of 115 tons of liquid oxygen a day.
About 50 tons of liquid oxygen were yesterday transported from the Northern to Ho Chi Minh City to distribute to hospitals. The Ministry of Industry and Trade also suggested other businesses continue to share and give priority supply of oxygen for medical purposes to ensure the demand of 500 tons a day.
According to Head of the Vietnam Chemicals Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, the supply of oxygen to the Southern provinces is only a temporary solution. In the long term, the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and localities will support production units to soon establish and put oxygen factories into operation soon, helping the Southern medical facilities reduce the pressure of medical oxygen shortage as currently.