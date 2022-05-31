HCMC sets response plan to monkeypox



The HCDC is required to improve the monitoring system and installation of contactless temperature and distance measuring devices at border gates to identify suspected cases of monkeypox , especially those returning from monkeypox endemic countries including Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan.

The center must have preparedness and response plans for monkeypox. The grassroots healthcare system has to receive and monitor suspected cases of the virus and provide instructions for examination and treatment.

The public and private medical units have to immediately report to the HCDC after the identification of suspected cases of monkeypox.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh