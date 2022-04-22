HCMC sets off alarm sound for dengue outbreak

Killing mosquitoes and mosquito larvae in residential areas and households

HCMC reported nearly 4,500 dengue cases, including 109 severe patients who are being treated in hospitals and two deaths by mid-April this year. It rings an alarm bell as the number of severe cases was only 38 out of the total number of 20,000 dengue patients in 2019. The number of dengue cases in this year is higher than the figure of the same period in 2020 and 2021.



According to Associate professor PhD Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, this year’s dengue fever would be complicated due to climate change and an increase in the number of cases at the beginning of the epidemic season. The health sector needs to act urgently to reduce the number of severe cases and deaths and prevent large-scale outbreaks of infectious diseases.



Associate professor PhD Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the HCMC Health Department asked the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Children's Hospitals 1 and 2, HCMC Children Hospital, and the Center for Disease Control of HCMC (HCDC) to urgently organize training courses on dengue fever and preventive measures for healthcare facilities.

The department will supervise dengue prevention and control activities at Thu Duc City and districts throughout the city, and impose fines on individuals and collectives that do not implement preventive measures. The health sector will carry out plans ensuring the efficient supply and distribution of medicines to patients, he added.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh