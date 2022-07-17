HCMC seeks to set up Department of Food Safety Management

Inspectors from the city’s Food Safety Management Board check food safety at a booth in a market

HCMC was the first locality in the country to set up the board in 2016, said Pham Khanh Phong Lan, head of the board.

Although it has been operating on a pilot basis, the board has been performing well its tasks assigned by the municipal People’s Committee on food safety management in the city, Lan said at a conference on July 15 to review the six years of its operation.

Food safety inspection, surveillance and testing have been strengthened while stringent penalties have been imposed to control food safety hazards and prevent food safety incidents in the city, she said.

Food safety chains have been increasingly expanded in the city to supply safe food to the city's markets, Lan said.

However, food safety management remains a challenging task and there is a high risk of potential food safety incidents due to a growing number of small food producers and traders, high use of agricultural inputs such as antibiotics, pesticides and chemical fertilisers and overlapping roles of three departments - health, industry and trade, and agricultural and rural development, she said.

Twelve food poisoning cases have occurred in the city over the past six years, with 185 people getting poisoned and seven deaths.

During the period, teams of inspectors carried out inspections of 327,554 establishments around the city. Violations were discovered at 36,953 establishments.

