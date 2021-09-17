HCMC runs out of over 8.5 million doses of vaccines

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



As of September 16, the city performed the vaccination for 111,254 people. 2,570 patients were discharged from hospitals and medical facilities, bringing the total discharges to 161,007 from the beginning of the year. Besides, there were 160 confirmed deaths related to coronavirus on the same day.





A statement of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that by this morning, the Ministry of Health announced 321,358 SARS-CoV-2 infections in the city, including 320,882 cases in the community and 476 imported ones.The medical workers are carrying out the treatment for 41,297 patients, including 2,967 children under 16 years old, 2,544 severe ones with ventilators and 22 people being put on ECMO.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong