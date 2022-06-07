HCMC resolutely handle violation related to blood donors

Accordingly, the mentioned state units are asked to carefully examine related individuals or organizations for possible law violation at the HCMC Heart Institute and report to the Standing Committee of HCMC People’s Committee by June 10.

Before this, there was an article on newspaper about Hoang Trong An, who disguised himself as a charity worker and requested families of pediatric heart surgery patients to pay from VND1-3 million (US$43-129) as a gift for blood donors. In fact, this amount was never delivered to the donors but was kept for himself.

Director of the HCMC Health Department Tang Chi Thuong informed that he has already directed inspectors in his department to work with the HCMC Heart Institute for a thorough investigation of the reported news. He also displayed a determination to fight against those taking advantage of charity activities for their own profit. If there is a signal of selling donated blood like it was reported, his unit will properly handle it.

The HCMC Health Department will also collaborate with HCMC Red Cross Society to verify personal information and job positions of individuals mentioned in the news article.

Dr. Bui Minh Trang, Director of HCMC Heart Institute, admitted the blame letting such an incident happening in his hospital. He further assured that there is no connection between his medical staff and the suspected person in the article to earn money from patients’ families via selling donated blood.

By Thanh An – Translated by Vien Hong