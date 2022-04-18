HCMC reports no adverse reaction case after Covid-19 vaccination in children

Nguyen Hong Tam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control

He made the statement at today’s periodic press conference to provide information on the epidemic situation in the city and issues of public interest organized by the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and Economic Recovery of Ho Chi Minh City under the chairmanship of Deputy Head of the Steering Committee Pham Duc Hai.

The health sector also recorded 1,379 children who delay vaccination because most of them had been infected with Covid-19 less than three months while other children have a history of allergies, or acute diseases.

During the pre-injection screening process, the health sector identified 28 cases with risk factors, so they were transferred to a big hospital for vaccination that can provide timely emergency treatment.

After the first day of vaccination, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and the city Department of Health and related parties held a meeting to draw lessons.

In response to more questions about whether children vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine can receive other vaccines at the same time, Deputy Chief of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Le Thien Huynh Nhu said that, according to the guidance of the Ministry of Health, children can receive the Covid-19 vaccine and other vaccines at the same time, including the flu vaccine, but at a different injection site in their bodies.

