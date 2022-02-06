HCMC reports 24 Covid-19 cases while Hanoi adds 2,778 Covid-19 cases

According to the Ministry, within the past 24 hours, the country logged 12,170 new cases including 10 imported cases and 12,160 community cases, an increase of 574 cases compared to the previous day in 58 provinces and cities.

Additionally, at the same time, the Southeast Asian country had 3,457 more recoveries and 114 deaths.

Hanoi has recorded 2,778 cases of Covid-19 while the Central City of Da Nang had 83 cases, the central provinces of Quang Nam with 735, Binh Dinh with 339 cases, Nghe An with 325 cases, Quang Binh with 126 cases, Quang Ngai with 106 cases, Quang Tri with 88 cases, Thua Thien Hue with 118 cases.

Northern provinces of Nam Dinh, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, Phu Tho, Bac Ninh, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa, Thai Nguyen, Ninh Binh Hung Yen, Bac Giang, Ha Nam, Dien Bien, Yen Bai, Quang Ninh, Son La, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan and Lao Cai recorded 541, 495 cases, 478 cases, 470 cases, 402 cases, 395 cases, 362 cases, 298 cases, 295 cases, 287 cases, 209 cases, 207 cases, 197 cases, 159 cases, 140 cases, 103 cases, 105 cases, 98 cases, 95 cases, 86 cases, 31 cases, 29 cases and 89 cases respectively.

Other cities and provinces also reported cases of Covid-19 including Lam Dong (230), Binh Phuoc (165), Gia Lai (121), Ca Mau (87), Ben Tre (73), Phu Yen (69), Khanh Hoa (49), Dak Nong (39), Bac Lieu (39), Soc Trang ( 38), Kon Tum (35), Tay Ninh (33), Tra Vinh (29), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (25), Vinh Long (25), Dong Thap (19), Binh Thuan (15), Kien Giang (14), Hau Giang (12), Dong Nai (12), Binh Duong (11), Can Tho (10), Long An (8 ) , An Giang (7) and Tien Giang (2).

The average number of new cases recorded in the country in the past seven days is 11,192 cases a day.

Up to now, 192 cases of Covid-19 caused by the new Omicron variant have been recorded in Ho Chi Minh City (92), Quang Nam (27), Quang Ninh (20), Hanoi (14), Khanh Hoa (11), Da Nang and Da Nang (8 ), Hung Yen (6), Kien Giang (4), Thanh Hoa (2), Hai Duong (2), Hai Phong (1), Long An (1), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (1), Binh Duong (1), Lam Dong (1) and Ninh Binh (1).

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Vietnam has had 2,327,859 cases of Covid-19, ranking 31 out of 225 countries and territories, while with the ratio of cases over one million people, Vietnam ranks 144th/ 225 countries and territories (23,586 cases on average per 1 million people).

Regarding treatment, an additional 3,457 people with Covid-19 were discharged from hospitals, bringing a total number of recoveries to 2,105,913. At the same time, 114 more deaths were recorded in 29 provinces and cities. To date, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Vietnam is 38,261 cases, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total number of cases.

The number of tests from April 27 to now has tested over 32.2 million samples for over 77.2 million people.

On February 4, medical workers have administered 14,218 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Southeast Asian country has administered 182.1 million doses.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan