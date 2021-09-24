HCMC reduces interval between Covid-19 vaccine doses to six weeks

HCMC reduces the interval between Covid-19 vaccine doses to six weeks (Photo: SGGP)
Prior, the Department of Health has proposed shortening the interval between the first and second doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to six weeks. The proposal was made in an effort to get residents immunized more quickly to improve the vaccination coverage rate. The World Health Organization and the Vietnamese Ministry of Health recommend an interval of 8-12 weeks between the first and second dose.
During the first phase of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccination starting in March 2021 in Ho Chi Minh City, doctors from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City received the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine with an interval of six weeks. According to an assessment, these doctors have been effectively immunized.