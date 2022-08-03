HCMC records two more deaths from dengue fever

Illustrative photo



Last week, HCMC confirmed two more deaths in District 7 and Cu Chi District, raising the total number of dengue deaths in the city to 16.Amid the increase signs of the disease, Doctor Nguyen Huu Hung, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Health Department said that current dengue fever prevention and control works still face many difficulties due to the lack of qualified personnel in dengue treatment and people's neglectfulness in the implementation of precautionary measures against dengue.Currently, there are many unfinished construction sites, the abandoned lands are favorable environmental conditions for mosquitoes to breed and spread the disease.In the coming time, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City will strengthen supervision and impose fines on individuals and organizations that do not take measures leading to widespread outbreaks of the disease.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong