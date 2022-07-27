HCMC records more than 32,000 dengue fever cases

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

From the beginning of 2022 to now, Nha Be District has had 59 dengue fever clusters with 574 cases, an increase of 8 percent compared to the same period in 2021, and no deaths. However, in the first two weeks of July alone, there was a sudden increase of 44 dengue fever clusters, an increase of 200 percent. In addition, Nha Be District still has 128 high-risk points that need to be handled.



Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, said that, according to the data of Nha Be District, an increase of 200 percent is an alarming rate, requiring the district to take drastic measures to prevent the dengue fever epidemic in the remaining six months of 2022. Local leaders must do better in management, grasp the current situation, closely monitor the epidemic situation, and direct agencies and organizations to join hands in the fight against the epidemic.



Mr. Ngo Minh Chau noted that in the work of disease prevention and control, propaganda to raise people's awareness is extremely important. In addition, it is necessary to propagandize and mobilize people to get booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine at all ages.



On July 26, the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) informed that by the end of July 21, HCMC recorded 32,011 people with dengue fever, up 293.8 percent over the same period in 2021, of which there were 502 severe dengue fever cases. The ratio of severe cases to the total number of dengue fever cases by July 24 was 1.6 percent, 3.4 times higher than the ratio of 0.5 percent in the same period last year. Particularly, in the 29th week from July 15 to 21, the city recorded 3,108 dengue fever cases, down three cases compared to the average of the previous four weeks. This week, the city recorded one death from dengue fever in District 6. Thus, the number of dengue fever death tolls from the beginning of the year to now is 13 people.







By Quang Huy - Translated by Bao Nghi