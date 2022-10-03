HCMC records first case of monkeypox

He made the statement at the meeting of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City on the epidemic situation and key activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.



According to Associate Professor Tang Chi Thuong, case screening and epidemic prevention in the area are being tightened to prevent the risk of infection. The Ministry of Health will officially announce the cases.

Previously, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City issued temporary guidance on monitoring and preventing monkeypox. At the border gate, people entering via air and sea are monitored for body temperature for early detection of cases of monkeypox.

Anyone experiencing fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough, and a rash like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus, should immediately report it to the local health station. Medical workers will ask for more information and make an epidemiological investigation form within 21 days.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan