HCMC records 29 dengue deaths this year

A medical worker treats a dengue kid patient

Specifically, a total of 1,605 confirmed dengue cases from October 31 to November 6 were reported in the southern largest city, a decrease of 21.7 percent compared to the average of four weeks ago. Moreover, the number of inpatients decreased by 21.7 percent and outpatients decreased by 21.8 percent.

During the week, roughly 78 new dengue outbreaks were recorded in 46 wards and communes in 16/22 districts and Thu Duc City. The city saw an increase in three new outbreaks compared to the prior week. Medical workers had sprayed chemicals to kill mosquitoes in 157 outbreaks.

From the beginning of the year until now, the city has recorded 72,091 cases of dengue, an increase of more than 7 times compared to the same period in 2021. The number of severe dengue cases is 1,670 cases and the ratio of severe cases to the total number of dengue cases was up 2.3 percent, an increase of more than 3.4 times over the same period in 2021.

Regarding the number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, the city last week recorded additional 355 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, down 18.4 percent compared to the average of the previous four weeks. The number of outpatients and inpatients decreased. From the beginning of the year until now, the city has recorded 17,392 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in 85 outbreaks.



According to HCDC, climate change which is favorable for respiratory pathogens to develop results in more cases of respiratory infections, especially seasonal flu including influenza A and influenza B. Symptoms of seasonal flu are difficult to distinguish from other respiratory diseases; therefore, diagnosis and treatment must follow the guidelines of health authorities.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan