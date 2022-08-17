HCMC: Raising parental acceptance of Covid-19 vaccine for children

A student gets the Covid-19 vaccine.

The HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) conducted a survey of 609 parents of 369 children aged 5-12 and 240 kids aged 12 to under 18 years old, who are studying in schools in the city. According to the results, 133 among 609 children have not been vaccinated, accounting for 21 percent. Among those, 37 parents agreed about vaccinating their child but did not receive an SMS text message delivered to their phone as a reminder, to help them keep a track of vaccination; 84 people have not got any survey questions about Covid-19 vaccination.





Assoc.Prof.PhD. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the municipal Health Department, although the number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 has not reached an alarming level yet, Covid-19 cases among children are on the rise again

Deputy Director of the Health Department of HCMC, Dr. Nguyen Huu Hung noted that the authorities at all levels must strengthen communication strategies to boost Covid-19 vaccination, and shape parents' beliefs by informing them about the benefits and safety of vaccines.



According to the General Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 situation in the country sees a complicated and unpredictable development with the latest emergent sub-lineage of the omicron variant of BA.2.75.

By Minh Nam, Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh