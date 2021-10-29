HCMC publicizes Covid-19 testing prices in medical facilities

According to the Department of Health, 59 medical facilities in the southern city have so far been eligible to perform RT-PCR testing services by the Ministry of Health.

The price of RT-PCR testing at public medical facilities is VND734,000 (US$32.7) a sample and the price at private medical facilities is from VND734,000 to VND1,500,000.

According to the health sector’s regulations, this technique is for the diagnosis of clinical cases at treatment facilities; in addition, it can be used for screening of Covid-19 cases in the community and epidemiological investigation.

A patient undergoing screening for Covid-19 cases in the community or epidemiological investigation will not have to pay a fee but it will be covered by the health insurance agency or the state budget.

In case that medical facilities implement this technique or have a contract with a licensed facility to meet people's needs, the fee will depend on a facility carrying out the testing.

For the rapid antigen testing technique, up to now, 169 medical facilities have been given the green light to conduct the technique by the Department of Health. The price of rapid antigen testing at public health facilities ranges from VND60,345 to VND198,000 a sample while they are VND150,000 to VND500,000 a sample at private medical facilities.

Rapid antigen testing technique is not a substitute for RT-PCR test but monitoring, detecting and diagnosing Covid-19 cases. When a public health facility performs rapid antigen testing for those who are not covered by the health insurance agency and the state budget, it will be charged according to the original price of the test.

For cases of rapid antigen testing following people's demand, private health facilities collect fee as per the declared price.

Inspectors of the Department of Health continue to carry out inspections to early detect medical facilities that are not permitted to provide Covid-19 testing services under the regulations.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan