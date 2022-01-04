  1. Health

HCMC proposes to remain military medical forces at mobile medical stations

The Municipal People's Committee has just sent an urgent letter  proposing the Ministry of National Defense keep military medical forces at 168 mobile medical stations in the city to support the Covid-19 fight until the pandemic situation in the city becomes less strained.
The proposal aims to ensure health care and treatment at home for the Covid-19 infections, proactively control the Covid-19 pandemic situation, deal with the risk of appearing and spreading the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The HCMC People’s Committee assessed that the Covid-19 pandemic in the city is complicated with Covid-19 surges. Currently, the city health sector and medical workers concentrate on treatment for severe patients at the field hospitals.

HCMC recorded that a total of 51,376 Covid-19 cases are performing self-isolation and treatment at home. 


