HCMC proposes to remain military medical forces at mobile medical stations

The proposal aims to ensure health care and treatment at home for the Covid-19 infections, proactively control the Covid-19 pandemic situation, deal with the risk of appearing and spreading the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.The HCMC People’s Committee assessed that the Covid-19 pandemic in the city is complicated with Covid-19 surges. Currently, the city health sector and medical workers concentrate on treatment for severe patients at the field hospitals.HCMC recorded that a total of 51,376 Covid-19 cases are performing self-isolation and treatment at home.

By Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong