HCMC proposes to receive 100,000 more Molnupiravir doses

Vietnam uses Molnupiravir for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

According to the Municipal Department of Health, since the city has piloted the SARS-CoV-2 treatment by Molnupiravir under controlled usage, the Ministry of Health has granted HCMC 110,000 doses.

Of these, the city Department of Health sent 43,000 doses of Molnupiravir to provinces and cities under the direction of the Administration of Science Technology and Training and has provided 67,000 doses for district-level medical centers and Thu Duc City, medical stations, mobile medical stations, field hospitals and healthcare facilities in the city serving for Covid-19 treatment.

By Thanh An – Translated by Huyen Huong