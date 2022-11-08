In its document to the Ministry of Health, the Department suggested piloting the expansion of the list of drugs covered by health insurance for the treatment of non-communicable diseases at grassroots healthcare stations in wards and communes.



According to the Department of Health, some 340 drugs including 50 drugs for chronic non-communicable diseases are currently covered by the health insurance fund in grassroots medical centers in wards, and communes. Compared to large hospitals in districts, small medical stations are lacking 40 medicines for the treatment of chronic non-communicable diseases.

Therefore, the city Department of Health proposed piloting an addition of more drugs to the lists of drugs covered by health insurance in the treatment of non-communicable diseases at health stations of wards and communes.

An additional list of 40 drugs used in treatment for outpatients suffering non-communicable diseases at health stations will include pain relievers, fever reducers, medicine for high blood pressure, medication for heart failure, lipid-lowering drugs, insulin and a hypoglycemic group of medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. All these drugs have been approved by the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance under the approval of the Ministry of Health and the Social Insurance of Vietnam.





By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan