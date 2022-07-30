HCMC picks August as peak month for Covid-19 vaccination for children





The Department of Health of HCMC, on July 30, said that the department's leaders recently had an online meeting with the municipal People's Committee, the Department of Education and Training, districts, and Thu Duc City to review the work of Covid-19 vaccination for children and decided to choose August as the peak month for vaccination against Covid-19 for children in HCMC.Accordingly, in the face of the increasing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic due to two Omicron sub-variants — BA.4 and BA.5, to protect people's health, especially children from 5 to under 18 years old, leaders of the Department of Health and the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City have chosen August as the peak month to vaccinate children against Covid-19 in HCMC to prepare for them to go back to school.Injection sites will be held at schools for school-going children and community injection sites for out-of-school ones. The Covid-19 prevention and control steering committees of districts and Thu Duc City will be responsible for deploying and widely publicizing these injection sites to create favorable conditions for parents to bring their children to be vaccinated.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Bao Nghi