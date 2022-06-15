HCMC performs Covid-19 immunization for people at 65 hospitals

Previously, on June 14, the Municipal Department of Health issued an official letter No. 3964/SYT-NVY requesting hospitals that are eligible for Covid-19 immunization to create the most convenient conditions for people living and working in the city to get adequate doses on schedule.Additionally, the vaccination schedule and names of vaccines must be publicized on the website of hospitals and printed on banners following the attached form in front of the hospital gates.

By Thanh Son-Translated by Huyen Huong