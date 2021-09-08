HCMC perfecting vaccination information updating procedure for its residents



At present, citizens in HCMC can install popular apps like Y Te HCM, Bluezone, NCovi and VHD to declare their current health status as requested by their organizations or companies.

For ease of management, the HCMC Information and Communications Department decided to integrate the databases of these app and issue one QR code in accordance with MIC’s regulation for each individual. This code can be used by local medical agencies and the localities to easily monitor information of people going in and out a location at a certain time, to precisely track F0 cases and their close contacts.

This code will be further used by companies and organizations in the upcoming time when economic activities resume in HCMC.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Information and Communications Department Vo Thi Trung Trinh stated that HCMC has updated vaccination information onto the national vaccination system since July 22, 2021. Right now, around 93.27 percent of people being injected have their data correctly published on this system, which can be accessed at the address of tiemchungcovid19.gov.vn.

To see their vaccination information, citizens can also install the app ‘So Suc Khoe Dien Tu’ (or SSKDT) to their smart device, use their registered mobile phone number as sign-up information, and update any blank fields in the personal information section.

Since there are individuals whose vaccination information is not yet correct, these people themselves can input their precise data via the form at the address of https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf626wcrkhNGSrCvMA_1XgNGY4kL0EZi4BCvfLVYqE0Qy1Wyg/viewform so that functional agencies timely adjust them.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam