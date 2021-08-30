HCMC: Over 104,844 recovered Covid-19 patients head home by August 29





Medical staff take a SARS-CoV-2 test sample from a resident. Concerning the sample test process, the health sector of districts and Thu Duc City are speeding up the rapid Covid-19 antigen sample test for all residents living in the red and orange areas once every two days. Of which, people living in the yellow zones will be taken the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 once a week. Besides that, residents living in the green zones will be carried out the same test as those in yellow areas with a lower frequency of once a week. Related to treatment with medicine, the municipal health sector is using Molnupiravir for Up to August 30, the Ministry of Health reported 210,425 coronavirus infections in Ho Chi Minh City . Among them, 209,970 cases have been detected in the community and 445 ones have been imported.The city is performing the treatment for 40,259 coronavirus patients, including 2,415 children under 16 years old, 2,736 patients treated with ventilator and 15 severe ones with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (EMCO) intervention.Regarding the vaccination process, the city has run out of 5,865,276 doses of vaccine by August 29, an increase of 58,286 Covid-19 vaccine doses compared with the previous day.Related to treatment with medicine, the municipal health sector is using Molnupiravir for treatment of moderate Covid-19 patients at home

Up to now, 85,298 Covid-19 patients have been performing home isolation and treatment under the monitoring of the local medical.





By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong