HCMC Oncology Hospital to provide free breast cancer screening for women



Under the program, 500 women, including those aged 40 and over who have not had breast cancer and those aged 35 or older with close relatives who've been diagnosed with breast cancer and have a higher risk of developing the disease, will be provided free breast cancer screening

The screening tests for breast cancer will take place at HCMC Oncology Hospital , 47 Nguyen Huy Luong Street in Binh Thanh District’s Ward 14 from 1 pm to 4 pm on October 22-30.

According to experts, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the world. Breast cancer is completely curable if detected early.



People can register with the customer care services of the hospital or phone number 1900 636 223 for screening tests from 6 am to 7 pm on Monday through Friday, and from 7:30 am to 11 am on Saturday and Sunday.

