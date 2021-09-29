Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai speaks at the conference.



Regarding the vaccination process, the city ran out of nearly 9.8 million doses of vaccine, including 6.8 million doses for the first routine and nearly three million doses for the second ones by September 27.

The good information was released at a press conference of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.Speaking at the conference, Deputy Head of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai said that by 6 p.m. on September 27, the Ministry of Health confirmed 367,300 infections in the community, 37,897 coronavirus cases were under treatment, 2,674 patients were hospitalized, 3,134 recovered ones from medical facilities and 131 deaths related to the Covid-19.Phu Nhuan and Go Vap are new districts reportedly to reach the criteria of controlling Covid-19.Doctor Nguyen Hong Tam, Deputy Director of the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) said that during the recent mass testing strategy, the city used around 11.5 million rapid Covid-19 antigen test kits, which were almost sponsored.It is expected that the city will receive 2.5 million more test kits in the upcoming time.As for the vaccination rate for people aged over 50 years in the city, Doctor Nguyen Hong Tam informed that 100 percent of residents in the group got their first shots of vaccine and 48.5 percent of people received their second routine of vaccines.Regarding the reflection of ceasing the injection of Pfizer vaccine , Chief of Office of the Municipal Department of Health Nguyen Thi Huynh Mai confirmed that the department had not any official letter related to the problem. Ms. Mai also said that the city just received 640,000 doses of the Pflizer vaccine and will distribute to city districts to vaccinate people.In addition, HCMC has also implemented a “spiritual vaccine” program from September 2021 by end of 2022.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong