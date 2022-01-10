  1. Health

HCMC manages over 639,000 people vulnerable to coronavirus

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that after a month of implementing the campaign of protecting people vulnerable to coronavirus, the districts and Thu Duc City had submitted the lists of 639,972 people under local management, including 26,642 people unvaccinated against Covid-19 and 5,437 ones being infectious with SARS-CoV-2.
Among them, 4,670 Covid-19 patients had enough conditions for home isolation, 4,471 were allowed to use antivirus drugs, 767 patients were hospitalized at medical facilities. The city health sector is expected to mobilize 100 percent of people vulnerable to coronavirus to get vaccinated by January 20.

The city will continue the second phase of the campaign by the end of the year. Accordingly, the people vulnerable to coronavirus will be extended including those people with underlying diseases, people aged over 50 years, pregnant women, adults over 18 years old without being vaccinated. Besides, the city health sector will perform Covid-19 testing for people vulnerable to coronavirus once a month.

On the same day, the HCMC Department of Health confirmed one more Covid-19 case infected with Omicron variant following the previous 11 cases and the city health sector is performing isolation for 966 imported cases.

The HCMC Center for Diseases Control informed that by January 9, the city had administered 18,099,453 vaccine doses, including 8,061,432 initial shots, 7,188,777 second doses, 410,708 additional shots and 2,438,536 booster ones. 

By Thanh Son – Translated by Huyen Huong

