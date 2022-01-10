HCMC manages over 639,000 people vulnerable to coronavirus

Among them, 4,670 Covid-19 patients had enough conditions for home isolation, 4,471 were allowed to use antivirus drugs, 767 patients were hospitalized at medical facilities. The city health sector is expected to mobilize 100 percent of people vulnerable to coronavirus to get vaccinated by January 20.
The city will continue the second phase of the campaign by the end of the year. Accordingly, the people vulnerable to coronavirus will be extended including those people with underlying diseases, people aged over 50 years, pregnant women, adults over 18 years old without being vaccinated. Besides, the city health sector will perform Covid-19 testing for people vulnerable to coronavirus once a month.
On the same day, the HCMC Department of Health confirmed one more Covid-19 case infected with Omicron variant following the previous 11 cases and the city health sector is performing isolation for 966 imported cases.
The HCMC Center for Diseases Control informed that by January 9, the city had administered 18,099,453 vaccine doses, including 8,061,432 initial shots, 7,188,777 second doses, 410,708 additional shots and 2,438,536 booster ones.
