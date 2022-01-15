HCMC maintains pandemic alert level 1 for second week

A corner of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice-Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, on January 15, announced the pandemic alert level in HCMC according to Resolution No.128 of the Government.



According to the announcement, the pandemic alert level in HCMC remains at level 1. This is the second consecutive week that the city has achieved this level. Particularly, the whole city has 19 districts at pandemic alert level 1. Only District 1, Can Gio, and Nha Be districts are at level 2.



As a result, Can Gio and Nha Be districts increase the pandemic alert level from level 1 to level 2. Meanwhile, three districts that retreated from level 2 to level 1 are District 10, Binh Thanh District, and Thu Duc City. The whole city continues to have no districts with pandemic alert level 3 or orange zone.



Among a total of 312 wards, communes, and towns, 252 localities are at pandemic alert level 1, 60 at level 2, and no wards at level 3. This is the first week that HCMC has no wards and communes at pandemic alert level 3.



Last week, HCMC recorded 3,122 new Covid-19 cases, continuing to decrease compared to last week with 3,244 cases and the previous weeks.







By Manh Hoa – Translated by Bao Nghi