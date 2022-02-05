HCMC maintains green zone for fifth consecutive week

HCMC maintains green zone for five consecutive weeks. (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, on February 5, announced that the Covid-19 alert level in the city was at level 1. This is the fifth week in a row that HCMC maintains a green zone and a new normal state.



This is the second consecutive week that all 21 districts and Thu Duc City achieved the green zone and no districts.



Among 312 wards, communes, and towns, only one locality is at level 2, down three localities compared to last week.



Last week, HCMC recorded 964 new cases, a slight increase compared to the previous week. The number of Covid-19 cases is still on a downward trend compared to the previous weeks. This is also the second consecutive week that the number of new cases in HCMC has been declined to less than 1,000 per week.







By Manh Hoa – Translated by Bao Nghi