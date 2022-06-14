HCMC launches peak month of Covid-19 vaccination

A medical worker inoculates an elderly woman at the home



Local administrations will publicize the address of injection sites, injection time, and those who are given priority for vaccination.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, currently, although the number of new cases of Covid-19 every day has decreased sharply, people still get it. Therefore, the risk of infection and disease can still occur, especially for those who have not been vaccinated or are incompletely vaccinated.

Dr. Thuong advised people aged 50 years or older, people aged 18 years or older with moderate to severe immunodeficiency, and people 18 years of age and older who are in high-risk groups for exposure to Covid-19 such as health workers, frontline officials, workers, people working in industrial zones to have a shot of vaccine.

The Department of Health in HCMC directed all hospitals, the 115 Emergency Centers, and public and private medical facilities in the city to be ready to send medical staff to participate in vaccination teams during the peak season of vaccination.

At the injection point in District 12, Doctor Nguyen Huu Hung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, said that in order to continue to maintain community immunity, the health sector calls on people to receive the booster vaccination.

Workers in industrial parks and export processing zones should register at the workplace. Frontline workers against the epidemic must register at work or locally. The health sector has directed vaccination organizations to create the most favorable conditions for people to access vaccination. Every citizen needs to raise their awareness of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 on schedule.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan