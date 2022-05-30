HCMC launches dengue fever prevention campaign

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, inspects some high-risk spots in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Huu Hung, Deputy Director of the Department of Health of HCMC, attended the ceremony.



Vice-Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that dengue fever is one of the fastest spreading mosquito-borne diseases worldwide. According to estimates by the World Health Organization, there are about 96 million dengue infections every year, with 500,000 severe cases requiring hospitalization and about 12,500 deaths.



Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)



Especially, District 12, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon districts have a high number of dengue fever cases. Hoc Mon District recorded one death from this disease. In HCMC, dengue fever is an endemic disease and has always been a threat to public health. From the beginning of 2022 until now, the total number of dengue cases is nearly 10,000, an increase of 44 percent compared with the same period last year. Of which, the number of severe cases is seven times higher.



The scene of the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Duong Anh Duc suggested that the leaders of Hoc Mon District, other districts, and Thu Duc City closely direct the prevention and control of dengue fever to minimize the number of infections and deaths in the area, propagandize to the people about the danger of the disease, and launch a campaign to kill mosquito larvae and mosquitoes right at their workplaces. Hoc Mon District still has some areas of agricultural land, and some households still store water in jars and ponds, unintentionally creating favorable conditions for mosquitoes to breed and develop. Besides, on the momentum of urbanization, Hoc Mon has construction works, production facilities, offices, and schools. All of them are at risk of a dengue fever outbreak. These risks are not only in Hoc Mon District but also in other districts and Thu Duc City.



Ms. Le Thuy My Chau, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice-Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, hopes that through the launching ceremony, people and the political system will join hands together, so as not to let the epidemic harm people's health and lives, starting with simple and easy actions, such as cleaning and sanitizing the living and working spaces and preventing water containers becoming places for mosquito larvae. In addition, they need to assign an organization or individual responsible for monitoring, checking, and handling high-risk spots; establish teams to inspect and strictly handle individuals, organizations, and the owners of high-risk spots who deliberately fail to comply with dengue fever prevention and control guidelines of the local authorities, facilitating for the disease to spread widely.







Since the beginning of the year, there have been 881 dengue infections in the area, including one death, 57 dengue clusters, and 886 high-risk spots in 12 communes and towns.



Since the beginning of the year, there have been 881 dengue infections in the area, including one death, 57 dengue clusters, and 886 high-risk spots in 12 communes and towns.

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District shared that the health sector has made many efforts, and the district has implemented many solutions with many activities to prevent and control dengue fever. However, the epidemic is still very complicated if there is no cooperation from the whole community. Previously, according to Ms. Le Thuy My Chau, Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District, because the district has more than 50 percent of agricultural land area, some households often store water in jars and ponds for livestock farming or watering ornamental plants, creating favorable conditions for mosquitoes to breed and develop.







After the ceremony, the delegation checked and visited a household in Group 166 in Dong No.1 Hamlet in Thoi Tam Thon Commune, where a child had dengue fever. Therefore, the district organized the launching ceremony of the campaign ASEAN Dengue Day with the message "Everybody, every home always checks water containers to kill mosquito larvae and mosquitoes for dengue fever prevention and control" to prevent this disease.



After the ceremony, the delegation checks and visits a household in Group 166 in Dong No.1 Hamlet in Thoi Tam Thon Commune, where a child has dengue fever. (Photo: SGGP) The delegation graciously inquired about the health conditions of the child and family members and guided people to prevent the disease.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thanh Nha