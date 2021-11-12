HCMC kicks off program supporting people with Covid-19

The HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) launched special mission teams.





For advice on how to seek medical help, Covid-19 infections can contact with the “Accompanying healthcare workers” program via the line No.4 of the Covid-19 support hotline 1022 at any time.

The municipal health department has asked directors of healthcare centers of districts and Thu Duc City, the 115 Emergency Center, Covid-19 treatment hospitals and medical facilities to closely cooperate with the program to provide lists of Covid-19 patients and assist the volunteer pharmacists in emergency activities.

The “Accompanying healthcare professionals” program has mobilized more than 7,000 medical workers throughout the country and provided thousands of medical advices during the high peak of the pandemic in HCMC. The program is chosen as one of the most creative and effective models in the infection prevention and control work.

On the same day, the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) launched special mission teams that will play as a bridge connecting the HCDC and districts to monitor and control the coronavirus clusters as well as keep the virus from transmitting widely within the city.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh