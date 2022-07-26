HCMC keeps close watch on monkeypox

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Accordingly, the Health Department of the country's biggest metropolis has requested its Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) to quickly take action to screen arrivals by air and waterway for early detection of suspected cases by monitoring body temperature and acute bullous rash symptoms.

Health facilities at all levels, meanwhile, have been asked to step up communications activities to raise public awareness on suspected symptoms. When receiving suspected cases, it is a must for hospitals to conduct screening and separating the patients.

The municipal Hospital for Tropical Diseases is tasked with treating patients with severe symptoms, those not eligible for home isolation, and confirmed cases. It will also work with the HCDC to arrange training courses for local medical facilities on related quarantine and treatment.

Community-based health organizations have been mobilized to launch communications campaigns and join contact-tracing works when there is a positive case in their areas.

Earlier, the department issued an official document providing temporary guidance on monkeypox prevention and control to local medical facilities.

On July 23, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared monkeypox a global public health emergency due to its rapid transmission rate and the risk of its spread further to other countries.



The world has recorded nearly 16,000 cases in 74 countries with five deaths. An increase in the number of cases, especially in some European nations, has been posted.

Vietnamplus