HCMC inoculates more than 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

A vaccination site in District 7 (Photo: SGGP)

In which, a total of 3,271,613 people have fully got two shots and 2,345,504 person were vaccinated with Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine (Vero Cell).



The Ministry of Health confirmed just 377 cases with PCR test results positive for Covid-19 in HCMC, but the city's mass testing using rapid antigen tests found 3,417 positive cases in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 28.

As of 6 pm on September 27, the city had 367,300 Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health, including 37,897 patients who are being treated at healthcare facilities.

There were 2,674 hospitalized people, 3,134 recovered patients and 131 Covid-19 deaths on September 27.

